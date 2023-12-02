BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Short Interest Update

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 818,100 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the October 31st total of 565,400 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 187,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on BSIG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Institutional Trading of BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSIG opened at $18.19 on Friday. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $26.88. The company has a market capitalization of $755.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.86.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.29 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 6,217.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

BrightSphere Investment Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.31%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

