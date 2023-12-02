Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Major Shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus Sells 39,047 Shares

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 39,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $1,017,174.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,451,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,899,279.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alternative Asset Manage Solus also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bristow Group alerts:

On Wednesday, November 29th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 14,829 shares of Bristow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $385,405.71.

On Friday, November 24th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 2,651 shares of Bristow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $71,762.57.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 7,279 shares of Bristow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $192,966.29.

On Monday, November 20th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 2,168 shares of Bristow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $58,557.68.

On Monday, September 11th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 30,050 shares of Bristow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $814,355.00.

Bristow Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Bristow Group stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. Bristow Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $31.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bristow Group ( NYSE:VTOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $338.09 million during the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 0.46%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTOL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Bristow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 94.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 132.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bristow Group

(Get Free Report)

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. It primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue (SAR), medevac, ad hoc helicopter, and fixed wing transportation services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.