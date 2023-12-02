British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,558,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501,775 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 190.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,911,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530,146 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,621,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,715 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,957,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,156 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,698,000. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

British American Tobacco stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.26. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $42.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BTI. Citigroup started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

