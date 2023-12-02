BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 474 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in American Tower by 138.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in American Tower by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in American Tower by 33.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in American Tower by 1.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.60.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $210.50 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.30. The firm has a market cap of $98.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

