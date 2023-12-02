BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 602 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.55.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE DUK opened at $92.64 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $106.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.01 and its 200-day moving average is $90.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.01, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

