BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $7.13 Million Stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 165,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,844 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Fortis were worth $7,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTS. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Fortis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Fortis by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in Fortis by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 31,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 9.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Fortis by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fortis from $61.50 to $60.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Fortis from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.93.

Fortis Stock Performance

NYSE FTS opened at $40.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Fortis Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.30 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.99 and a 200-day moving average of $41.07.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 12.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.437 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.42%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Further Reading

