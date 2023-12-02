BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $9.48 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $35,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE LMT opened at $449.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $445.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $111.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 46.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

