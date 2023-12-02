BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,543 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in BlackRock by 98,608.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,883,117,000 after purchasing an additional 96,674,131 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,276,884,000 after buying an additional 135,871 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,249,634,000 after buying an additional 129,335 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 9.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,096,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,140,439,000 after buying an additional 255,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,876,647,000 after buying an additional 59,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $762.08.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.7 %

BLK opened at $756.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $781.77. The company has a market capitalization of $112.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $661.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $682.47.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.44 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.10%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

