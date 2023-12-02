BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 2,585 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.08% of Repligen worth $6,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 19.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Repligen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Repligen by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 5.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

RGEN opened at $164.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.51 and a 200-day moving average of $157.74. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.45 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Repligen had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total value of $557,328.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,431.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RGEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Repligen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.55.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

