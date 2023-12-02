BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 4,266 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.13% of FirstService worth $9,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in FirstService in the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in FirstService by 264.9% in the 1st quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in FirstService by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in FirstService by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FirstService by 1,163.8% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 22,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService Stock Performance

FirstService stock opened at $159.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $163.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.69 and its 200 day moving average is $149.30.

FirstService Announces Dividend

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). FirstService had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Research analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FirstService from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of FirstService from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 target price on shares of FirstService and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of FirstService from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FirstService

FirstService Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.