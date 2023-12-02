BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 22,700 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 22,700 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Matador Resources worth $9,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Matador Resources by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Matador Resources by 2.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Matador Resources by 28.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 53.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 20,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTDR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Matador Resources stock opened at $58.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.53 and its 200 day moving average is $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 3.37. Matador Resources has a one year low of $42.04 and a one year high of $69.41.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.27. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $772.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.33 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

About Matador Resources

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.