BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.25% of Gates Industrial worth $8,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GTES. CWM LLC increased its position in Gates Industrial by 787.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Gates Industrial by 207.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 35.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gates Industrial Stock Up 2.7 %

GTES stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.18. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $872.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.50 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Equities analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GTES. TheStreet cut Gates Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.39.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

