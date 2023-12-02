Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lowered its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,476,000 after buying an additional 108,223 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,766,000 after buying an additional 2,048,184 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,712,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,559,000 after buying an additional 943,718 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,488,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,243,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,593,000 after buying an additional 37,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BR traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.40. The company had a trading volume of 550,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,084. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.68 and its 200 day moving average is $172.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.83 and a twelve month high of $195.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 42.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 56.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $665,996.31. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,713.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $3,647,441.16. Following the sale, the president now owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,221.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $665,996.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,713.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

