Brokerages Set Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Price Target at $50.17

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE D opened at $46.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.28. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $63.94. The company has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.56.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 136.23%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

