Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Stake Lowered by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 863,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 950,249 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $28,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,298 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 30,651.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,097,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,564,000 after purchasing an additional 30,996,329 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,723,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329,168 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,250,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $391,679,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BAM opened at $36.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.21 and its 200-day moving average is $32.78. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $36.22. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 51.79% and a return on equity of 91.07%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 105.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $37.50 to $36.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.92 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.41.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

