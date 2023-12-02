BRP Inc. (DOO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on January 12th

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

BRP Trading Up 1.9 %

TSE DOO opened at C$85.36 on Friday. BRP has a 52-week low of C$79.01 and a 52-week high of C$122.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$98.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$104.05.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.01 by C$0.05. BRP had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 252.92%. The firm had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.61 billion. Equities research analysts expect that BRP will post 14.7217929 EPS for the current year.

DOO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BRP from C$150.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CIBC cut their price objective on BRP from C$138.00 to C$106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Desjardins reduced their price target on BRP from C$168.00 to C$117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$136.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on BRP from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$118.69.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

