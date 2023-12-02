Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Acquires 173 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,717.5% during the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 216,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,671,000 after acquiring an additional 208,816 shares during the period. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000.

MDY opened at $480.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $451.18 and a 200 day moving average of $465.66. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.22 and a 52-week high of $500.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

