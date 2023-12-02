Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Acquires 181 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,695 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth about $3,257,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 400,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $114,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Stryker by 28.8% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Stryker by 28.6% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,306 shares of company stock worth $18,236,134. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $297.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.05. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $233.96 and a 12-month high of $306.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.30.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

