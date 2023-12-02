Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,643 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,526 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $695,100,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Argus lifted their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $42.21 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $33.78 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

