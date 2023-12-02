Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Acquires 80 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 432.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,214 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $18,310,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,829 shares of company stock worth $914,671 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ROP opened at $540.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $502.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $486.85. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $416.77 and a one year high of $540.85. The firm has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $529.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on ROP

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.