Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,489 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank boosted its stake in Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Boeing by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:BA opened at $233.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.76 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $172.85 and a 52 week high of $243.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.14 and a 200 day moving average of $209.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($6.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.71.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

