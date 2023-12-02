Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Buys 2,542 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 66.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 3,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BMY opened at $50.10 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $48.25 and a 52-week high of $81.42. The stock has a market cap of $101.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

View Our Latest Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.