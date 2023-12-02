Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,584 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 161,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 42.1% during the second quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 204,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $169.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.38. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.94 and a 1-year high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

