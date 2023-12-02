Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goepper Burkhardt LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $143.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $253.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.46. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 162.19%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.94.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

