Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,337,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,789,000 after buying an additional 1,048,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 102.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,871,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976,234 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,867,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,467,000 after purchasing an additional 101,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $526,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

TT opened at $227.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.13. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $162.04 and a 1 year high of $229.94. The stock has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $2,868,546.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,235 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at $9,184,981.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

