Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $332,000 Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in DocuSign by 27.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in DocuSign by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,934,000 after purchasing an additional 31,769 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 347,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,238,000 after purchasing an additional 71,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $45.99 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -510.94, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.88.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $687.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.56 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $12,148,633.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,051,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,096,512.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $12,148,633.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,096,512.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $591,997.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,217.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 592,940 shares of company stock valued at $24,932,715 in the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on DocuSign from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on DocuSign from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DocuSign from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

