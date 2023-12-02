Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $401,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 122.7% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.61.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.3 %

EMR opened at $90.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.17. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.16%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

