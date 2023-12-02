Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $570,000 Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 18.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 62 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,175.00, for a total transaction of $196,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,709 shares of company stock valued at $14,431,194. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,346.21.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $3,159.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,907.38 and a 12 month high of $3,251.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,005.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,925.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $53.03 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

