Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $575,000 Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 275.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 268.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Gartner by 276.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of IT stock opened at $441.14 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.60 and a 1-year high of $441.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $376.34 and a 200-day moving average of $356.72.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total value of $40,056.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,254.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.91, for a total value of $514,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,981,630.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total transaction of $40,056.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,254.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,624 shares of company stock valued at $35,684,617. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.20.

View Our Latest Report on IT

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.