Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $600,000 Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,428,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,794,532,000 after buying an additional 102,139 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969,418 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,745,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $927,137,000 after purchasing an additional 34,890 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 44.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,623,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $874,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 416.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $710,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $129.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.56 and a 200-day moving average of $108.97. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $131.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,009 shares in the company, valued at $9,953,919.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $1,613,597.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,953,919.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $3,725,876.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,557,048.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.50.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

