Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,935 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Express by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,899,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,571,168,000 after purchasing an additional 423,300 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,000,787 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,629,030,000 after buying an additional 182,753 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in American Express by 87,430.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,211,847,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,847,452,000 after acquiring an additional 35,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $173.75 on Friday. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The stock has a market cap of $126.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. American Express’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Citigroup raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.42.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

