Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 86,720,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,494,257,000 after buying an additional 2,758,305 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after buying an additional 62,812,278 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,718,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,486,000 after buying an additional 7,620,532 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,782,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537,670 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,433,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AGG stock opened at $96.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.99. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $101.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

