Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Invests $223,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $122.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.57 and a 12 month high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.83.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.93.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

