Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Invests $366,000 in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after buying an additional 75,850,258 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,504,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,778 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $131,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

DVY stock opened at $113.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.31. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.4647 per share. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

