Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,086 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 804.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $340,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,631 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,239,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,141 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,111,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 991.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,402,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $155,241,000 after buying an additional 1,273,980 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 130.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,221,177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $262,054,000 after buying an additional 1,255,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 1.3 %

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $98.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.34. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $123.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.56 and a 200-day moving average of $101.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 44.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.88.

Get Our Latest Report on SWKS

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $1,148,916.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050,695.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $1,148,916.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050,695.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,923.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,636. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.