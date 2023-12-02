Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Purchases 134 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 751 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Intuit by 99,673.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,069,270,000 after acquiring an additional 157,133,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Intuit by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,099,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,948,558,000 after acquiring an additional 210,246 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,428,078,000 after purchasing an additional 131,586 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,536,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,620,408,000 after buying an additional 101,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Argus raised their price objective on Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.78.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $574.32 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.62 and a 12-month high of $599.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $160.77 billion, a PE ratio of 62.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $527.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $497.90.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total value of $302,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,508.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total transaction of $4,808,986.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,778,659.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total value of $302,181.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,508.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,508,976. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.