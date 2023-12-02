Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,685 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,920,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,090,000 after purchasing an additional 11,322 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 43.4% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 52.2% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,531,000 after acquiring an additional 25,061 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $84.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.70 and a 200-day moving average of $85.73. The company has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.43. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.47 and a 1 year high of $100.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Get Our Latest Report on WEC

Insider Activity

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.