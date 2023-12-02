Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,050 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 29,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $56.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.66 and a 200 day moving average of $55.16.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

