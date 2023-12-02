Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STE. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of STERIS by 4.2% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 2,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 1.6% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.60.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of STE stock opened at $203.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.44. STERIS plc has a one year low of $173.21 and a one year high of $254.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). STERIS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

STERIS Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.