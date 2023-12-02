Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 222.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $28.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.26. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on GLW shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GLW

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.