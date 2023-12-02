Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,845.5% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EEM stock opened at $39.73 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.14.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.