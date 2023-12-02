Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 1,070 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Service Co. International by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,377,000 after purchasing an additional 905,919 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 5.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,350,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,014,000 after buying an additional 256,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Service Co. International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,488,000 after acquiring an additional 104,551 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Service Co. International by 1,032.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,097,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of SCI opened at $61.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.80. Service Co. International has a one year low of $52.89 and a one year high of $74.66.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 36.48%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Service Co. International

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In other news, Director Tony Coelho sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $42,994.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,289,388.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Tony Coelho sold 700 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $42,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,388.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $638,396.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 108,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,644,816.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,477 shares of company stock worth $9,831,117 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International



Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

