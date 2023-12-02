Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $631,000. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 86,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 26,081 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 63,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $67.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.31 and a 200-day moving average of $65.93. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $69.64.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

