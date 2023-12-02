Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 395 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,831 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 8.7% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 28.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Illumina by 6.2% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 3.7% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC dropped their target price on Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.56.

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $109.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.35. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $238.55.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

