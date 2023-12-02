Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.15. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $47.60.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

