Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,369,000 after acquiring an additional 22,964,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,668,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,144,000 after acquiring an additional 255,625 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,377,000 after acquiring an additional 244,613 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,322,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,280,000 after acquiring an additional 127,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.71.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total value of $6,289,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 344,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,258,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total value of $6,289,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 344,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,258,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $3,000,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 852,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,640,976.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 177,735 shares of company stock valued at $32,970,344. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $235.03 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $238.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

