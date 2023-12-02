Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 724.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $95.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.84. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 20.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stephens decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

