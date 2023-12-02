Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Radian Group by 1,792.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Stock Performance

RDN stock opened at $25.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.06. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $28.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.04.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Radian Group had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 50.66%. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Radian Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Radian Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Radian Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

