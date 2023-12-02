Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $210,000 Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Simon Property Group by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 20,022 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $128.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.68 and a 200-day moving average of $113.74. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $133.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.59%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.90.

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 580 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,471,959.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company's stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

