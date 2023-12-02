Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $222,000 Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,582 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,923,000 after buying an additional 30,486 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 35.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 14,466 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,458,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,207,000 after purchasing an additional 395,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. CIBC lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.5 %

TD stock opened at $60.68 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $54.69 and a twelve month high of $70.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.19 and its 200-day moving average is $60.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.7506 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.19%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.